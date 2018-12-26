Manafwa Authorities on the Spot Over Seed School

In short
Kitutu says the political and technical leadership has failed to provide a satisfactory explanation why the seed school was moved to Buwagogo Sub County.
Manafwa Authorities on the Spot Over Seed School26 Dec 2018, 11:10 Comments 58 Views Mbale, Uganda Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: financial year advertisement
Mentioned: sub county lc manafwa district lc sports ministry mary kitutu julius buyela manafwa district woman member of parliament environment minister joseph wakholi manafwa district education officer zadoki mudangi
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.