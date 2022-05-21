AYUBU KIRINYA
10:33

Manafwa Imposes Animal Quarantine Over Anthrax Out Break in Bududa District

21 May 2022, 10:29 Comments 115 Views Manafwa, Uganda Health Updates
Letter by CAO manafwa instituting animal quarantine

Letter by CAO manafwa instituting animal quarantine

In short
Now according to a notice dated 20th/May/2022 issued by the Manafwa District Chief Administrative Officer Peter Henry Wotunya, there is a temporal quarantine imposed on the district following a resolution from the stake holders meeting from the three districts of Namisindwa, Manafwa and Bududa which border each other.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.