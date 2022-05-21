In short
Now according to a notice dated 20th/May/2022 issued by the Manafwa District Chief Administrative Officer Peter Henry Wotunya, there is a temporal quarantine imposed on the district following a resolution from the stake holders meeting from the three districts of Namisindwa, Manafwa and Bududa which border each other.
Manafwa Imposes Animal Quarantine Over Anthrax Out Break in Bududa District
