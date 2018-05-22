Landslides Cut Off Manafwa Roads

In short
Musa Kamoti Wanyenze, the LC 3 Chairperson Kaato sub county, says travelers have now resorted to a longer alternative route from Bwangani Town council, Bumukhama - Bukimanayi - Sigunka road then connect to Tsekululu Sub County in Namusindwa.
Landslides Cut Off Manafwa Roads22 May 2018, 09:56 Comments 236 Views Mbale, Uganda Business and finance Local government Misc Analysis
One of the roads destroyed by floods in Manafwa district Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.