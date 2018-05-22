Landslides Cut Off Manafwa Roads

One of the roads destroyed by floods in Manafwa district Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Musa Kamoti Wanyenze, the LC 3 Chairperson Kaato sub county, says travelers have now resorted to a longer alternative route from Bwangani Town council, Bumukhama - Bukimanayi - Sigunka road then connect to Tsekululu Sub County in Namusindwa.