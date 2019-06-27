In short
In May last year, landslides hit three sub counties in Manafwa district and displaced hundreds of people, buried livestock and other properties. 60-Year- old Jenifer Khainza, a resident of Bunabuzale Village and survivor of the 2018 landslides, says they spend sleepless nights since heavy rains started for fear of fresh landslides.
Manafwa Residents Live in Fear of Fresh Landslides
27 Jun 2019
