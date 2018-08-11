In short
Gen Elly Tumwiine, the Minister of Security notes that the Uganda Tanzania-border is to be manned by security officers including the army and police to stop illegal movement of animals from Tanzania to Uganda until when the quarantine in Uganda is lifted.
Animal Diseases: Gov't to Seal Off Borders 11 Aug 2018
Several stakeholders at National Farmer Leadership Centre engaging in group discussion to find possible strategies to be used in managing the animal disease epidemics in the country. Login to license this image from 1$.
