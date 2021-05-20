In short
Hellen Laryang, a mango farmer who owns more than 30 mango trees in Dure central village in Latanya Sub-county, in Pader District notes that several tons of mangoes are rotting away in her orchard because she doesn’t have markets.
Mangoes Rot Away in Acholi Over Limited Market
A woman shows mangoes that are rotting away in Bongolaku village in Labongo Akwang Subcounty,Kitgum district.
