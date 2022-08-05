In short
In its proposal, the government wanted to impose a tax of 40 per cent of 40,000 Shillings per kilogram of sacks and bags of polymers of ethylene and other plastics. However, the government provided an exception on vacuum packaging bags for food, juices, tea and coffee sacks and bags for direct use in the manufacture of sanitary pads
Manufacturers Contest Proposed Tax on Plastics
5 Aug 2022
Kampala, Uganda
