Nebert Rugadya
20:26

Manufacturers, Dealers in Building Materials Claim Making Losses

15 Jul 2022, 20:16 Comments 121 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates

In short
According to the Construction and Hardware Dealers Association, cement was the first to register high prices as early as March, with the manufacturers blaming the rising cost of heavy fuel oil which is used in their factories, as well as the expensive raw materials like clinker.

 

Mentioned: Construction Hardware Dealers Association - CHADA Safal Uganda Baati Ltd

