Manufacturers Frustrating Kaveera Ban – Minister

29 May 2019, 16:33 Comments 196 Views Masaka, Uganda Business and finance Environment East Africa Updates
Tanzania's Official communication on the Ban of Polythene carrier bags, it has moved ahead of Uganda

In short
Enforcement of the ban remains a challenge in Uganda. According to the Minister, the government backtracked after a request from the manufacturers, to the president, for ample time to transfer the technology to producing heavier polythene material.

 

