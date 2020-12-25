In short
Saidi Zaibu, one of the butchers told URN that they had teamed up with police and health officials to ensure their customers comply with the SOPs. He says many of their customers have abandoned the practice of wearing of face masks and washing hands before accessing the abattoir.
Many Turned Away from Kasese Abbattoirs For Flouting COVID-19 SOPs
