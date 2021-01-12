Mao Endorses Jacob Oulanyah for Omoro County MP Seat

In short
Addressing the media in Gulu city before winding up his campaigns, Mao, said he has known Oulanyah for the last 30 years and seen his usefulness.
Mao Endorses Jacob Oulanyah for Omoro County MP Seat12 Jan 2021, 20:47 Comments 234 Views Omoro, Uganda Parliament Northern 2021 Elections Report
In short
Tagged with: Parliamentary Seat. Presidential directive candidates seeking for elections integrity of the next Parliament. political party question of integrity
Mentioned: Alliance for National Transformation Democratic Party National Unity Platform Omoro Parlianment
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.