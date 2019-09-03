Okello Emmanuel
21:24

Mao Faults Museveni’s Leadership Over Brutal Killings

3 Sep 2019, 21:23 Comments 144 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
Mao Flanked by Makumbi Imamu, the DP Vice president Western region during the press conference.

Mao Flanked by Makumbi Imamu, the DP Vice president Western region during the press conference.

In short
According to Mao, the failure by the government to explain the murders is a clear indication that the country is led by Mafias. He argues that the killers are known to government and their intention is to intimidate Ugandans.

 

Tagged with: Killings Museveni change of government

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.