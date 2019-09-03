In short
According to Mao, the failure by the government to explain the murders is a clear indication that the country is led by Mafias. He argues that the killers are known to government and their intention is to intimidate Ugandans.
Mao Faults Museveni's Leadership Over Brutal Killings
3 Sep 2019
Hoima, Uganda
