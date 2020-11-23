Mao Rallies Voters in Acholi Region Against Tribalism

In short
Mao who was addressing hundreds of voters from Koch -Goma Sub -County in Nwoya district on Monday noted that voters in Acholi should not also elect him because his father comes from Acholi land but rather his leadership experience since childhood.
Nobert Mao waving to his supporters in Koch -Goma Sub -County in Nwoya District -Photo by Jesse Johnson James
