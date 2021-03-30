Alex Otto
20:31

Mao Wants Opposition MPs to Head Human Rights Committee

30 Mar 2021, 20:25 Comments 186 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
DP President Norbet Mao and Secretary General Gerald Siranda before the committee

DP President Norbet Mao and Secretary General Gerald Siranda before the committee

In short
According to Mao, although opposition MPs seat on the Human rights committee, the ruling party cannot be the same to chair it since most of the victims of the human rights violation are mainly opposition members.

 

Tagged with: Human rights committee Nobert Mao. Rights violations electoral violence probe
Mentioned: Human Rights Committee NRM Parliament

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.