According to Mao, although opposition MPs seat on the Human rights committee, the ruling party cannot be the same to chair it since most of the victims of the human rights violation are mainly opposition members.
Mao Wants Opposition MPs to Head Human Rights Committee
30 Mar 2021
Kampala, Uganda
Mentioned: Human Rights Committee NRM Parliament
