Mao Wants Opposition to Challenge EC Ban of Campaigns in Selected Districts

In short
Mao says that the directive is illegal. He explains that the EC did not follow the lawful procedure since it was supposed to be the Ministry Of Health to issue the directive.
Mao Wants Opposition to Challenge EC Ban of Campaigns in Selected Districts28 Dec 2020, 13:35 Comments 163 Views Kyotera, Uganda Politics Election Updates
Nobert Mao explaining their plan to counter EC's directive to suspend campaigns in different districts.
In short
Tagged with: DP President General Nobert Mao Opposition Unit to challenge EC's directive The directive did not follow legal procedure
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.