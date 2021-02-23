In short
According to reports, four vehicles of Maracha district local government have been damaged due to reckless driving by some of the Technical and Political leaders and it is feared that leaders who have lost seats in the just concluded elections could pose more threat of damage if allowed to drive themselves in the government vehicles.
Maracha District Council Bans Self-drive for Technical and Political Leaders
Tagged with: Emmanuel Wani maracha district council
