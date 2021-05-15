Maracha District Emyooga Beneficiaries Protest Delayed Remittance of Funds

In short
The Emyoga group members became bitter particularly with the district commercial officer for cancelling the training and funds cannot be released before the training is conducted. The angry members demanded an immediate apology from the officials.
Maracha District Emyooga Beneficiaries Protest Delayed Remittance of Funds15 May 2021, 18:11 Comments 95 Views Maracha, Uganda Business and finance Local government Report
In short
Tagged with: Emyooga Program Maracha district
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.