Maracha District Health Workers Stuck in Arua Over Inter-District Travel Ban

In short
President Museveni Museveni early this month announced a ban on inter-district travel to prevent a further spread of COVID-19 as Uganda battles a more deadly wave of the pandemic. The president subsequently banned public transport implying that even essential workers who did not have their own means of transport would be unable to move.
Maracha District Health Workers Stuck in Arua Over Inter-District Travel Ban25 Jun 2021, 07:14 Comments 200 Views Maracha, Uganda Health Human rights Local government Report
In short
Tagged with: Maracha District Health Department
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.