In short
Pontius Eyotre, the LC 3 chairperson Oluffe sub county says some of his residents have even resorted to selling off their livestock rather than lose them to thieves, but others are locking them up in the same houses they sleep to keep them from thieves.
Maracha Residents Sleep with Goats, Cows Inside Houses for Fear of Theft
2 Jun 2022
Maracha, Uganda
Tagged with: The most affected sub counties are mainly administrative units that boarder Democratic Republic of Congo like Oluffe, Oluvu, Drambu and Paranga sub counties among others.
