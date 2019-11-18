Marie Stopes Ordered to Recall 4 Million Life Guard Condoms

In short
Victoria Nambasa, the product safety officer at NDA says the condoms were not free from holes and burst properties. It is estimated that over 4 million condoms produced in the batches will be affected. On the open market, a packet of Lifeguard condoms costs between 1,500 and 2,000.
Marie Stopes Ordered to Recall 4 Million Life Guard Condoms18 Nov 2019, 20:03 Comments 199 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
