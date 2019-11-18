Pamela Mawanda
20:05

Marie Stopes Ordered to Recall 4 Million Life Guard Condoms

18 Nov 2019, 20:03 Comments 199 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
The condoms have been found to easily develop holes and burst Courtesy Photo

The condoms have been found to easily develop holes and burst

In short
Victoria Nambasa, the product safety officer at NDA says the condoms were not free from holes and burst properties. It is estimated that over 4 million condoms produced in the batches will be affected. On the open market, a packet of Lifeguard condoms costs between 1,500 and 2,000.

 

Tagged with: Lifeguard condoms recalled NDA Orders Marie Stopes to Recall Faulty Condoms
Mentioned: Lifeguard condoms Marie Stopes Uganda national drug authority-nda

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.