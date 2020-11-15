Kimbowa Ivan
Marine Police Accused of Extorting Money from Travelers on Lake Victoria

15 Nov 2020
Travelers from Masese landing site in Jinja heading to Buvuma district.

According to information obtained by our reporters, Marine police often stop the boat operators to check on their life saving equipment such as life jackets, overloading and enforce the COVID-19 preventive measures. However, a boat operator told URN on condition of anonymity that the intention of the officers isn’t to maintain order on the lake but to extort money from them.

 

