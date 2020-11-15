Marine Police Accused of Extorting Money from Travelers on Lake Victoria

In short
According to information obtained by our reporters, Marine police often stop the boat operators to check on their life saving equipment such as life jackets, overloading and enforce the COVID-19 preventive measures. However, a boat operator told URN on condition of anonymity that the intention of the officers isn’t to maintain order on the lake but to extort money from them.
Marine Police Accused of Extorting Money from Travelers on Lake Victoria15 Nov 2020, 09:20 Comments 188 Views Buvuma District, Uganda Crime Security Environment Report
In short
Mentioned: Marine Police
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.