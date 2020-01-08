Basaija Idd
07:04

Marine Police Destroys Over 100 Old Life Jackets

8 Jan 2020, 07:01 Comments 209 Views Business and finance Security Environment Updates
ASP Ecumu briefs URN on Marine operations

ASP Ecumu briefs URN on Marine operations

In short
Pascal Ecumu, the in Charge of the Marine Police Unit on Lakes Edward and George told URN on Tuesday that they have intensified their operations to ensure standards fishermen comply with the required standards to avoid possible water accidents.

 

Tagged with: Katwe Landing Site Life Jackets Marine Police Force
Mentioned: Marine Police Force

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.