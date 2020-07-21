Market Operators Protest against Street Vendors in Jinja

In short
The traders say that they no longer receive clients as customers prefer to purchase items outside the market. They also accuse Jinja city authorities of failing to block operations of street vendors despite their numerous complaints.
Market Operators Protest against Street Vendors in Jinja21 Jul 2020, 06:13 Comments 160 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Report
Mentioned: Aldina Edith Gimbo Henry Mugimba Ibrahim Ssozi Jinja Majid Batambuze
