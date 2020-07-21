Wambuzi Reacheal
06:15

Market Operators Protest against Street Vendors in Jinja

21 Jul 2020, 06:13 Comments 160 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Report
Police officers deployed at the market.

Police officers deployed at the market.

In short
The traders say that they no longer receive clients as customers prefer to purchase items outside the market. They also accuse Jinja city authorities of failing to block operations of street vendors despite their numerous complaints.

 

Tagged with: city customer goods market road street
Mentioned: Aldina Edith Gimbo Henry Mugimba Ibrahim Ssozi Jinja Majid Batambuze

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.