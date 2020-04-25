Pamela Mawanda
Market Traders Run from COVID-19, with no Safeguard against Malaria

25 Apr 2020, 16:05 Comments 112 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Business and finance Report
Women vendors in the market are still not sleeping under mosquito nets as directed by the president Courtesy Photo

Women vendors in the market are still not sleeping under mosquito nets as directed by the president

About 400 traders spend nights in Nakawa Market as one of the measure to control the spread of coronavirus disease-COVID-19. Many have spent nights outside for a month now, as Uganda went into lockdown mode to tame the pandemic which has affected more than 2.6 million people across the world, 75 of them in Uganda.

 

