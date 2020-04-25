Market Traders Run from COVID-19, with no Safeguard against Malaria

In short
About 400 traders spend nights in Nakawa Market as one of the measure to control the spread of coronavirus disease-COVID-19. Many have spent nights outside for a month now, as Uganda went into lockdown mode to tame the pandemic which has affected more than 2.6 million people across the world, 75 of them in Uganda.
Market Traders Run from COVID-19, with no Safeguard against Malaria25 Apr 2020, 16:05 Comments 112 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Business and finance Report
Courtesy Photo
Women vendors in the market are still not sleeping under mosquito nets as directed by the president
In short
Tagged with: Market vendors disgruntled about mosquito net distribution Mosquito Net Distribution in Markets nakawa market
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.