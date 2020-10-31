Market Vendor Chopped to Death in Iganga

In short
It is alleged that the deceased, a vegetable vendor, also known as Zidina Nankyimba, was heading to her home at around 8:30 pm when unidentified men waylaid her, and severed her to pieces. The attackers fled on a waiting motorcycle moments after the attack.
Market Vendor Chopped to Death in Iganga31 Oct 2020, 10:47 Comments 98 Views Crime Report
Mentioned: Busoga East Iganga James Mubi police spokesperson
