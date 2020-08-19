Market Vendors Cold as COVID-19 Research Lists Them Most-at-Risk Populations

In short
In Kampala, infections are rising. In just two weeks, eleven people in the city have died of the disease. But despite the rising cases, Nakamya doubts that the disease exists. She only searches her bag for a mask after I ask her about COVID-19. When we agree that I will not record our conversation, she loosens up again.
Market Vendors Cold as COVID-19 Research Lists Them Most-at-Risk Populations19 Aug 2020, 17:50 Comments 96 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Analysis
Market vendors have just made it to the list of high risk populations but none had a mask on at Kalerwe market.
