Market Vendors Cold as COVID-19 Research Lists Them Most-at-Risk Populations

Market vendors have just made it to the list of high risk populations but none had a mask on at Kalerwe market.

In short

In Kampala, infections are rising. In just two weeks, eleven people in the city have died of the disease. But despite the rising cases, Nakamya doubts that the disease exists. She only searches her bag for a mask after I ask her about COVID-19. When we agree that I will not record our conversation, she loosens up again.