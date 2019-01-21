Wambuzi Reacheal and Masanga Fredrick
Market Vendors Protest Eviction from Jinja Hospital Land

Part of Rippon Nile market. Wambuzi Reacheal

Jinja Hospital administration has issued a notice of eviction to all kiosk owners. The Hospital Director Dr Edward Nkurunziza says that the hospital received 3.5 billion Shillings from the finance ministry to construct staff quarters in the area. Dr Nkurunziza says that the construction is due to start next month.

 

