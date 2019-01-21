Market Vendors Protest Eviction from Jinja Hospital Land

In short
Jinja Hospital administration has issued a notice of eviction to all kiosk owners. The Hospital Director Dr Edward Nkurunziza says that the hospital received 3.5 billion Shillings from the finance ministry to construct staff quarters in the area. Dr Nkurunziza says that the construction is due to start next month.
Market Vendors Protest Eviction from Jinja Hospital Land21 Jan 2019, 20:16 Comments 153 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Report
