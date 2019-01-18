Market Vendors Sue Kitgum Municipal Council over Relocation

In short
The vendors through their lawyer, Opwonya Company Advocates argue that the process to transferring the traders to a temporary site at the airstrip in Pandwong Division did not cater for all the traders. They also argue that the site is unsuitable for business because its open surrounding and distance from the business centre.
Market Vendors Sue Kitgum Municipal Council over Relocation18 Jan 2019, 11:05 Comments 124 Views Kitgum, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Notice of intention to sue letter from Opwonya & Company Advocates Login to license this image from 1$.
