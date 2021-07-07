Brian Luwaga
07:49

Markets in Luwero Relax SOPs Amidst Surge in COVID 19 Cases

7 Jul 2021, 07:49 Comments 158 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Updates
MR Deogratius Bukenya the Chairperson of Luwero Central Market washing his hands as buyer walkout with no mask

MR Deogratius Bukenya the Chairperson of Luwero Central Market washing his hands as buyer walkout with no mask

In short
Several traders operate with no masks whereas others wear them below the chins while some handwashing facilities operate without soap.

 

Tagged with: COVID 19
Mentioned: Luwero town markets

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.