Markets in Luwero Relax SOPs Amidst Surge in COVID 19 Cases

In short
Several traders operate with no masks whereas others wear them below the chins while some handwashing facilities operate without soap.
Markets in Luwero Relax SOPs Amidst Surge in COVID 19 Cases7 Jul 2021, 07:49 Comments 158 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Updates
MR Deogratius Bukenya the Chairperson of Luwero Central Market washing his hands as buyer walkout with no mask
