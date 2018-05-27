Marto Nursery School Evicted

In short
Marto Nursery School, located at Mawanda Road, landed in trouble last month after a video in which a four-year-old pupil was being beaten by his father Daniel Kimuli, a resident of Nsooba, under the watch of a female teacher.
Marto Nursery School Evicted27 May 2018, 12:48 Comments 240 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Education Report
Structures of Marto Nursery School being demolished. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.