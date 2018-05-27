Davidson Ndyabahika
12:48

Marto Nursery School Evicted

27 May 2018, 12:48 Comments 240 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Education Report
Structures of Marto Nursery School being demolished. Photo by URN

Marto Nursery School, located at Mawanda Road, landed in trouble last month after a video in which a four-year-old pupil was being beaten by his father Daniel Kimuli, a resident of Nsooba, under the watch of a female teacher.

 

