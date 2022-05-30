Christopher Kisekka
Martyrs Day: All VIPs Required to Carry Out COVID-19 Tests

30 May 2022
Nsambya, Kampala, Uganda
Uganda Martyrs Shrines Namugongo

Uganda Martyrs Shrines Namugongo

Rev Fr Charles Oyo, the chairperson of the organizing committee, says that all pilgrims in the categories of Very Important People-VIP and Very Very Important People-VVIP will be required to carry out a COVID-19 PRC test a day or two before turning up for the event.

 

