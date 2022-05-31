Martyrs’ Day: Catholic Church in Mityana Honours Matia Mulumba

In short
Kiyinda-Mityana Bishop Dr Joseph Anthony Zziwa has asked believers to emulate Martyr Matia Mulumba for the hard work, determination and trustworthy for them to earn best in their lives.
Martyrs’ Day: Catholic Church in Mityana Honours Matia Mulumba31 May 2022, 03:10 Comments 56 Views Mityana, Uganda Religion Report
Some of the priests dressed in backcloth attire reflecting names of the martyrs who came from Mityana during prayers in honour of Matia Mulumba
