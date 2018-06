Millions of pilgrims converged at both the Anglican and Catholic Shrines in commemoration of the 46 Christian Martyrs that were killed by Mukajanga, the chief executioner of Buganda Kingdom on the orders of Kabaka Mwanga of Buganda. The atmosphere was full of jubilation. URN brings you pictures of the commemorations.

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected] ; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.