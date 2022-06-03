In short
Evoking her powers as Prime Minister, Nabbanja ordered all places generating noise closed immediately to allow prayers at the two sites to go on uninterrupted. On her orders, security ordered all the people who were playing all kinds of music on the side-lines of the main event to switch their equipment.
Martyrs Day: Nabbanja Bans Fanfare During Prayers Top story3 Jun 2022, 16:27 Comments 272 Views Uganda Martyrs Catholic Shrine Namugongo., Naalya-Namugongo Road, Kampala, Uganda Religion Lifestyle Breaking news
The Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Speaker of parliament, Anita Among and Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny Dollo carrying gifts at Namugongo Matyrs shrine
