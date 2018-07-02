In short
The institutions managers had previously estimated that about 300 million Shillings was required to renovate the building. However, latest figures indicate that the university will use 100 million Shillings for the task.
Mary Stuart Hall Renovation Budget Slashed to UGX 100m
Fire brigade team receiving instructions after putting out fire that gutted Mary Stuart hall on Saturday May 26. Login to license this image from 1$.
