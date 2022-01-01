Masaka Bishop Calls For Cross-Generation Dialogue

In short
Right Reverend Severus Jjumba said that it is high time Ugandans of different age groups in the various capacities resorted to using dialogue as the best way of solving their contradictions.
Masaka Bishop Calls For Cross-Generation Dialogue1 Jan 2022, 14:31 Comments 100 Views Masaka, Uganda Religion Lifestyle Updates
Masaka Catholic Bishop Serverus Jjumba, he Calls For Cross-Generation Dialogue As Uganda Begins New Year 2022
