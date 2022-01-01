Ezekiel Ssekweyama
14:33

Masaka Bishop Calls For Cross-Generation Dialogue

1 Jan 2022
Masaka Catholic Bishop Serverus Jjumba, he Calls For Cross-Generation Dialogue As Uganda Begins New Year 2022

In short
Right Reverend Severus Jjumba said that it is high time Ugandans of different age groups in the various capacities resorted to using dialogue as the best way of solving their contradictions.

 

