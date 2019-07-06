In short

The Episcopal Ordination of the new Bishop has been conducted at Kitovu Sports Arena in Masaka municipality and performed by; the retiring Masaka Bishop John Baptist Kaggwa, and officiated by Archbishop Luigu Bianco the Pape Nuncio, together with Archbishops of; Kampala Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, John Baptist Odama of Gulu, Lambert Bainomugisha of Mbarara and Bishop Anthony Zziwa the Chairperson of of the Uganda Episcopal Conference.