The Episcopal Ordination of the new Bishop has been conducted at Kitovu Sports Arena in Masaka municipality and performed by; the retiring Masaka Bishop John Baptist Kaggwa, and officiated by Archbishop Luigu Bianco the Pape Nuncio, together with Archbishops of; Kampala Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, John Baptist Odama of Gulu, Lambert Bainomugisha of Mbarara and Bishop Anthony Zziwa the Chairperson of of the Uganda Episcopal Conference.
Masaka Bishop Consecrated With Call to Laity to Renew Faith Top story6 Jul 2019, 16:09 Comments 169 Views Masaka, Uganda Religion Updates
