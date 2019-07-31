Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Masaka Bishop Moots for Youth Agricultural Training Centre

In short
Bishop Jjumba explains that the agriculture training center for the diocese will help to equip youth with survival skills, as well as building a new foundation towards reviving farming; the main economic activity that spurred development in the area.

 

Tagged with: Masaka Bishop Serverus Jjumba Universal Agricultural training Centre Youth in Agriculture bishop-elect of Masaka catholic diocese
Mentioned: masaka catholic diocese

