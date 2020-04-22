Masaka Business Community to Oversee Distribution of Donated Food Relief

In short
Ronald Bbaale Mugera, the Masaka business community chairperson says they want to directly get involved in the food distribution exercise for purposes of accounting for the funds collected.
Masaka Business Community to Oversee Distribution of Donated Food Relief22 Apr 2020, 17:38 Comments 132 Views Masaka, Uganda Health Business and finance Lifestyle Updates
