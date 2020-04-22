Ezekiel Ssekweyama
17:38

Masaka Business Community to Oversee Distribution of Donated Food Relief

22 Apr 2020, 17:38 Comments 132 Views Masaka, Uganda Health Business and finance Lifestyle Updates
A truck loaded with relief food donated by the Masaka Business Community

A truck loaded with relief food donated by the Masaka Business Community

In short
Ronald Bbaale Mugera, the Masaka business community chairperson says they want to directly get involved in the food distribution exercise for purposes of accounting for the funds collected.

 

Tagged with: Covid-19 response campaign in Masaka Masaka business community Ronald Bbaale Mugera, Chairperson Masaka Business Community donation to food relief tracking of accountability for donated food relief
Mentioned: Masaka Business Community

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.