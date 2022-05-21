Masaka Businessman Bazzeketa Found Dead in Hotel

In short
Bazzeketta's body was discovered on Saturday morning in one of the rooms at Maria Flo Hotel after his staff got concerned that he was not getting out of the room and not picking phone calls.
Masaka Businessman Bazzeketa Found Dead in Hotel21 May 2022, 14:37 Comments 135 Views Masaka, Uganda Lifestyle Health Updates
In short
