Ezekiel Ssekweyama
14:31

Masaka Catholics Generate 400-Page Report from Consultation on Reforms

18 Apr 2022, 14:23 Comments 186 Views Masaka, Uganda Religion Lifestyle Updates

In short
Bishop Jjumba indicated at the climax of the exercise in the diocese on Friday, that their local consultations committee had compiled a draft report of 400 pages as views collected from the different categories of people across the 58 parishes in the diocese.

 

