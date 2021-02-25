In short
Ronald Mugera Bbaale, the Chairperson of Masaka Municipality Business Community lashed out to the city leadership of neglecting a critical aspect of public hygiene in the town despite them being prompt in collecting taxes.
Masaka City Authorities, Residents Clash over Lack of Public Toilets
