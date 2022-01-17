Masaka City Hunt for UGX 6BN to Construct Befitting Headquarters

In short
Godfrey Bemanyisa, the Masaka City Clerk, says that the current arrangement is inconveniencing them hence the need to put all administration offices under one building to ease coordination of services and staff.
Masaka City Hunt for UGX 6BN to Construct Befitting Headquarters17 Jan 2022, 13:23 Comments 131 Views Masaka City Council, Elgin Road, Masaka, Uganda Local government Politics Interview
A structure accomodating some of offices of Masaka district local government which the City intends to takeover
In short
Tagged with: Construction of Masaka City Headquarters Godfrey Bemanyisa, Masaka City Clerk Masaka City Council
Mentioned: Masaka City Council
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.