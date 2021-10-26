In short
The committee chaired by the Kimanya-Kabonera Division Member of Parliament Abed Bwanika learnt that the city has under unclear circumstances lost a lot of its properties that including land in green spaces and road reserves.
Masaka City Leaders Demand Inquiries in Management of Assets
26 Oct 2021
Masaka City Mayor Florence Namayanja, attending a Roads Committee session. the committee demands a special inquest in the management of public assets in the area
