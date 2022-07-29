Masaka City Leaders Tasked on Conservation of Greenspaces

In short
Joseph Musisi Ssebatta, the Chairperson of Masaka Coffee Growers Network indicates that in the recent past, the urban council has lost several of its precious greenspaces that has greatly compromised its natural beauty.
Masaka City Leaders Tasked on Conservation of Greenspaces29 Jul 2022, 16:54 Comments 66 Views Masaka, Uganda Local government Environment Updates
In short
Tagged with: Encroachment on Greenspaces Masaka City
Mentioned: Masaka City Council
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.