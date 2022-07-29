Ezekiel Ssekweyama
16:55

Masaka City Leaders Tasked on Conservation of Greenspaces

29 Jul 2022, 16:54 Comments 66 Views Masaka, Uganda Local government Environment Updates
.Florence Namayanja the new Mayor of Masaka City

.Florence Namayanja the new Mayor of Masaka City

In short
Joseph Musisi Ssebatta, the Chairperson of Masaka Coffee Growers Network indicates that in the recent past, the urban council has lost several of its precious greenspaces that has greatly compromised its natural beauty.

 

Tagged with: Encroachment on Greenspaces Masaka City
Mentioned: Masaka City Council

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.