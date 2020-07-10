Masaka City Leaders Tasked to Account for Public Assets

In short
The lost assets include among others; the Mayor’s Gardens, the Children’s Park, Masaka Bus Park, Masaka Public Library and Women’s Resource Center, Kkumbu forest reserve, Transit Parking yard at Kyabakuza, Old Kkumbu estates, Masaka golf course, Bwala public play grounds, Masaka Recreation grounds, the Municipality town yard and several green belt spaces and plots within the central business area.
Masaka City Leaders Tasked to Account for Public Assets10 Jul 2020, 12:18 Comments 141 Views Masaka, Uganda Local government Politics Analysis
In short
Mentioned: Accountability of Public Assets in Masaka Management of Public Assets in Masaka Masaka City Council
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.