Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Masaka City Opts for Pavers to Replace Outlived Asphalt Lanes

27 Jul 2021, 14:47 Comments 110 Views Masaka, Uganda Science and technology Business and finance Interview
The alleged pavers

Augustine Turibalungi, the City Principal Works Engineer says they have now opted to remodel the worn-out shopping lanes, pedestrian pathways and street parking lanes with pavers instead of the traditional asphalt material.

 

