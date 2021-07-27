In short
Augustine Turibalungi, the City Principal Works Engineer says they have now opted to remodel the worn-out shopping lanes, pedestrian pathways and street parking lanes with pavers instead of the traditional asphalt material.
Masaka City Opts for Pavers to Replace Outlived Asphalt Lanes
Mentioned: Masaka City Council Masaka City Roads Commitee
