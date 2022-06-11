Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Masaka City Physical Planner Arrested for Allowing Construction in Road Reserves

11 Jun 2022 Masaka, Uganda
Masaka City Resident Commissioner Ronald Katende (R) questioning the embattled City Physical Planner Martin Kigozi at one of the disputed structures

Ronald Katende Kinene, the Masaka City Resident Commissioner called in the police to arrest Kigozi after the Roads Committee on inspection tour found several public roads had been blocked by private developers on approval by the Physical Planner.

 

