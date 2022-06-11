In short
Ronald Katende Kinene, the Masaka City Resident Commissioner called in the police to arrest Kigozi after the Roads Committee on inspection tour found several public roads had been blocked by private developers on approval by the Physical Planner.
Masaka City Physical Planner Arrested for Allowing Construction in Road Reserves
Masaka City Resident Commissioner Ronald Katende (R) questioning the embattled City Physical Planner Martin Kigozi at one of the disputed structures
Tagged with: Approving illegal construction works City Planner in Trouble Marin Kigozi Arrested Martin Kigozi, Masaka City Physical Planner Masaka City Roads Committee
Mentioned: Masaka City Council masaka city council
