Martin Kigozi, the Senior Physical Planer Masaka City, says that the decision is aimed at ensuring a properly planned town with green spaces to avoid congestion. He says that they intend to have a city with enough trees and grass to provide a healthy environment.
Masaka City Stops Approval of Building Plans without Green Spaces Top story9 Mar 2021, 07:55 Comments 318 Views Masaka, Uganda Environment Lifestyle Local government Analysis
