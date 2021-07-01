Masaka Commercial Officer on Spot for Revoking License of Milk Traders

In short
But Fred Kuhubwa, Cooperative Society Chairperson has petitioned the Masaka City Town Clerk demanding for an inquiry into Mugerwa’s actions, which he argues are out of malice and dishonesty.
Masaka Commercial Officer on Spot for Revoking License of Milk Traders1 Jul 2021, 18:51 Comments 108 Views Masaka, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Analysis
In short
Tagged with: Joseph Ronald Mugerwa, Senior Commercial Officer for Masaka City Masaka City Trading licenses
Mentioned: Bwera Dairy Farmers’ Cooperative Society, Diary Development Authority-DDA Masaka City Commercial Officer
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.